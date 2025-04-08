World Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,908,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,229,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $23,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.62. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.