Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 8,616 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Xtant Medical worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

