Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 2,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

