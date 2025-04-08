Yeahka (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

About Yeahka

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

