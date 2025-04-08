Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for MC Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $418,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,854. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $86,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $52,610,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 494,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $20,720,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

