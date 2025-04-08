Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 1,874 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,716.25. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frazor Titus Edmondson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 4,369 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $156,803.41.

On Friday, February 28th, Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

