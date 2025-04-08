ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 512,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,006,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Hsbc Global Res cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

