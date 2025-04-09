10,577 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Telecom Argentina from $6.10 to $6.20 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEO stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.64. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

