1,059 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,654,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.30. The company has a market cap of $842.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

