108,221 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Freshworks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,570.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,286 shares in the company, valued at $577,560.14. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,622.10. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $955,812 over the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

