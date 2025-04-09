1,198,865 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,198,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,259,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.