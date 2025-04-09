127,527 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 127,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 7,715,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $102,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,789,000 after buying an additional 4,116,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.3 %

FHN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.