13,626 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MARA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MARA by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MARA Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

