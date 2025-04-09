1,513 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NXST stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $191.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

