15,224 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total value of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 5.5 %
SLAB stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.33.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
