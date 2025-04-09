200,000 Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Peter J. Thornton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,602.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,447. This represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

