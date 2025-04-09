21,112 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

