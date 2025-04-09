245 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $6,172,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total value of $615,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %

CHE opened at $571.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $627.12.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.