2,865 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Bought by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.08. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Further Reading

