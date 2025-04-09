3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.41.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

