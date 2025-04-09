5,144 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 146.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,989.02. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $658,551.97. This represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,772,276 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

