5,231 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.3 %
ELF stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
