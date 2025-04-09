593,860 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 593,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of STVN opened at €18.62 ($20.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.60. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €30.10 ($33.08).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($28.24).
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
