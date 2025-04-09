593,860 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 593,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of STVN opened at €18.62 ($20.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.60. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 1 year high of €30.10 ($33.08).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($28.24).

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

