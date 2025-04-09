63,442 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alight by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.97. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

