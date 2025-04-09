7,605 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 160,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,822,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

