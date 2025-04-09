800 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.01. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

