9,250 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

