9,494 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Bought by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $228,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $496.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

