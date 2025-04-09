AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.51 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 23012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AIR

AAR Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 1.32.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,144,356.80. This trade represents a 27.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.