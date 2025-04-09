Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in OneMain by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OneMain by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 453,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Get Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.