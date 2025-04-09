Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,908,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,336,000 after acquiring an additional 891,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 418,155 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in New York Times by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,558 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New York Times by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,686,000 after purchasing an additional 322,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NYT opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.