Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $142,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.