Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.79%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

