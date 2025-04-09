AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.