Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 25,343 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $16,472.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,393.10. This trade represents a 11.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.46. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.