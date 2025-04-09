ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 177.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,863 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,776,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.06 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.