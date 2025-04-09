Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Jones Road Capital Management L.P.

Jones Road Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for about 3.6% of Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jones Road Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ADX opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

