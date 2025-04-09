Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1566691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Adient Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $867.28 million, a P/E ratio of 516.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Adient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

