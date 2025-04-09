Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Advance Auto Parts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.
NYSE:AAP opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $79.85.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
