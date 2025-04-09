Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.21 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

