Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 10,665 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

