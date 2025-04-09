Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,233 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 39,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $437.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.