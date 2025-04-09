Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

NYSE:CB opened at $274.09 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.19 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

