Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $60.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

