Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 18,604 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

