Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.48.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

