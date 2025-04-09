agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

NYSE AGL opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 272,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after buying an additional 215,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 4,706,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in agilon health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

