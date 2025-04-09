Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to $30.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE:AGI opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,694,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,869,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,950,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

