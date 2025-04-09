Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the average daily volume of 4,438 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AGI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alamos Gold Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 1,110,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,313. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Further Reading
