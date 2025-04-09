Alamos Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 12,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the average daily volume of 4,438 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 185,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. 1,110,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,313. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

