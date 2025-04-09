Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

AMLP opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.99.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

